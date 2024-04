Ahmedabad: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and decided to field against Gujarat Titans in their IPL match here Wednesday.

DC made one change, replacing David Warner with Sumit Kumar.

GT, on the other hand, made three changes, bringing in Sandeep Warrier in place of veteran pacer Umesh Yadav. Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller were also back in the playing XI.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.

PTI