Cuttack: Even though the Commissionerate Police has relaxed the weekend shutdown in both Cuttack and Bhubaneswar for Independence Day, to discourage large gatherings along with other preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, Cuttack DCP has issued few instructions for the public during the celebrations in the city.

DCP Prateek Singh further warned that strong action will be taken against violators of the instructions.

Following are the instructions which the public have to follow on Independence Day:

The public is advised to not proceed to Barabati Stadium August 15, since all the gates are closed and no gallery is open for public. Only officials are allowed to be present.

The road in front of Barabati Stadium from C.B 1 crossing to the Club House gate square will be no man’s land on the day.

All approach roads to Barabati Stadium will remain closed for general public from morning till 11 AM.

People are requested to not take the road from Chandi Chhak, Biju Patnaik Chhak and Madhusudan Statue Chhak towards the Barabati Stadium.

Singh urged the citizens of Cuttack to follow all the aforementioned instructions and to maintain social distancing and wearing of masks in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

PNN