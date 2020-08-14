Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Friday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of the state valid till 8:30am of August 15.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

IMD has issued both orange and yellow warnings to several districts till 8:30am of August 15. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Orange Warning ((be prepared) : Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri,Jagatsinghpur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Bolangir, Malkangiri.

The IMD also warned for water logging type situations in low lying areas of the above districts.

Yellow warning (be updated):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Ganjam, Kendrapara Jajpur, Bhadrak, Sonepur, Dhenkanal,Boudh,Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bargarh.

On the other hand the met department has alerted heavy rainfall at one or two places in North Odisha and South Odisha districts.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 35.7 degree Celsius was recorded at Balasore district of Odisha.

