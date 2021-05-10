Bhubaneswar: The deadly black fungus disease (Mucormycosis) has been detected in some COVID-19 patients in the state capital informed a source Monday. Patients with comorbidities, especially those suffering from chronic diseases such as renal problems, heart ailments, diabetes and cancer are more prone to be infected Mucormycosis, the source added.

Untimely and excessive use of steroid in COVID-19 patients is also believed to be a crucial factor that triggers the fungal disease.

An early detection of the black fungus infection is vital to help cure such patients. “Strict monitoring of blood sugar level, rational use of steroids and proper planning of other medication in comorbid patients will help in a long way in ensuring prevention of the disease,” a medical professional Radha Madhab Sahoo said.

Notably, following detection of black funguses in some parts of India, the Central government had released an advisory Sunday for the screening, clinical diagnosis and effective management of the fungal infection which is being widely seen in COVID-19 survivors. Most of these cases have been reported from Maharashtra.

This infection mainly affects people with suppressed immunity or who are on medication which reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens, the advisory of Union Health Ministry stated.

PNN