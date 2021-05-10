Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 10,031 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 5,44,873. Active caseload in the state stands at 94,760. Out of the 10,031 new infections, 6,623 were reported from quarantine centres while 3,408 persons contracted the virus locally.

Total COVID-19 fatality of patients while under treatment in hospitals as reported by state Health and Family Welfare department is 17. Out of the total 17 fatalities, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Sundargarh districts reported (three each); the State Capital and Puri (two each); Angul, Bolangir, Dhenkanal and Khurda districts (one each).

Khurda district has registered the highest number of new cases with 1,329 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 824 new infections.

A total of 1,05,66,215 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in the state so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 8,541.

Other districts that have reported new COVID-19 cases are: Cuttack (720), Puri (708), Angul (456), Bargarh (450), Kalahandi (433), Jharsuguda (418), Jajpur (328), Nuapada (311), Nabarangpur (306), Sambalpur (302), Bolangir (274), Nayagarh (269), Bhadrak (248), Dhenkanal (244), Kendrapara (243), Balasore (230), Ganjam (209), Mayurbhanj (207), Boudh (183), Subarnapur (169), Keonjhar (166), Koraput (142), Rayagada (132), Deogarh (118), Jagatsinghpur (115), Gajapati (89), Kandhamal (75) and Malkangiri (62).

The State Pool reported 271 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside the state and tested positive.

