Bhubaneswar: Under active supervision of state police, Odisha has so far sent 473 tankers carrying a total of 8689.626MT liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to 11 states that are facing shortage.

“In a night-long operation under our supervision, seven tankers filled with 132MT LMO were loaded in a rake and the train left shortly from Jajpur for Delhi. During the last 17 days, as many as 47 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 780.542MT, 116 from Dhenkanal with 1828.1MT, 119 from Jajpur with 2472.452MT and 191 from Rourkela with 3604.532MT,” ADG of police (Law and Order) YK Jethwa said.

So far, a total of 141 tankers carrying 2854.424MT of medical oxygen have been sent to Andhra Pradesh while 122 tankers with 2072.759MT of the gas were provided to Telangana. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu received 10 tankers filled with 202.04MT of oxygen.

Similarly, 65 tankers carrying 1179.222MT of medical oxygen were sent to Haryana while Madhya Pradesh received 42 tankers containing 732.02MT of the life-saving gas. Uttar Pradesh was provided with 35 tankers carrying 644.08MT of medical oxygen.

Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh received 42 and 19 tankers, carrying 732.02MT and 289.651MT of oxygen respectively. Similarly, Delhi which is facing acute shortage of the gas got 13 tankers carrying 237.24MT of oxygen while two tankers carrying 58.22MT was sent to Punjab and two tankers carrying 31.29MT gas was sent to Bihar.

These tankers were mainly sent from Sundargarh (Rourkela), Angul, Dhenkanal and Jajpur districts of the state. Police have created green corridors so that these tankers can travel smoothly and are not held up anywhere.

PNN