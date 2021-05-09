Konark: The body of a middle-aged woman sans clothes was found on Konark beach in Puri district Sunday morning. Identity of the woman has not been ascertained yet.

According to a source, the woman’s body was spotted by some passersby near the beach early in the morning. Later, they informed Chandrabhaga Sea Beach police station about it.

A team of police personnel immediately rushed to the spot. Police have recovered the body and sent it to a nearby hospital for post-mortem, an official of the police station said.

Chandrabhaga Sea Beach police have registered an unnatural death (U/d) case in this connection and launched a probe which is underway, the official further added.

On the other hand, some local residents have suspected that the woman might have been raped prior to being murdered.

PNN