Keonjhar: A tusker has sustained grievous injuries after being hit by a goods train near Sagadapata village under Harichandanpur block in Keonjhar district, Saturday night.

According to an eyewitness, the pachyderm was crossing a railway line near Sagadapata passenger halt (PH) in the district when it was hit by the goods train at around 9.00pm. Impact of the collision was very intense, as a result of which the jumbo was thrown away from the railway line, the eyewitness added.

However, the train driver immediately alerted railway personnel. Later, some villagers also rushed to the spot to rescue the injured elephant after hearing a loud sound of the collision.

On being informed, a team of veterinary doctors reached the accident site. Treatment of the injured jumbo is still underway.

Front legs of the elephant have been badly hit and it was unable to move owing to grievous injuries. The pachyderm would be around 30 years of age, Anandpur Wildlife Division DFO Ajit Satpathy said.

The tusker had been roaming in the Sagadapata area for the last few days, a local villager said.

PNN