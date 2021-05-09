Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE)-conducted annual Plus II Examinations, 2021 in Odisha are unlikely to be held coming June, an official of the School and Mass Education (S&ME) department said Sunday morning.

In view of the second wave of COVID-19 outbreak, the Plus II Examinations for this year were earlier postponed by the state government, the department official expressed.

According to a source, the examinations are likely be conducted in July or August, if the situation in Odisha improves. Moreover, the state government is awaiting the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s decision regarding the Class XII exams.

Accordingly, a final call on conducting the Plus II Examinations will be taken by the department, the official added.

Notably, the CHSE has already prepared answer sheets for around 3.5 lakh candidates who are to appear the examinations. Question papers have also been finalised, but the printing was put on hold amid rising cases of COVID-19.

PNN