Keonjhar: The fatal mistake of walking on the railway tracks has cost a woman her life. She was hit by a train at Bodapalasa under Sadar block in Keonjhar district Monday. The deceased has been identified as Gouri Panda of Bodapalasa village.

Gouri’s brother Rashmi Ranjan Mishra mans the Raisuan level crossing gate. Sunday night she had called her informing him that she would visit her Monday morning.

Accordingly, she started the journey towards the level crossing. However, Gouri who is hard of hearing made the mistake of walking on the tracks to cut short the distance between Bodapalasa and Raisuan.

Gouri did not know that Vishakhapatnam Passenger was fast approaching from behind on the same tracks. Being deaf, she also failed to hear the blare of the engine. The train hit her near Gambharia pond and killed her instantly.

As the news broke, a pall of gloom descended on the village.

Keonjhar town police after being informed reached the spot, seized the body and later sent it to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital (DHH) for post-mortem after

Further investigation is on, it was learnt.

PNN