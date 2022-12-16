Borigumma: The back-to-back deaths of five newborns within a fortnight and the latest death of another Wednesday have sparked concern among the residents in villages under Borigumma block of Koraput district. Newborns’ deaths are increasing with each passing day. It is alleged that they are dying due to a lack of proper care and treatment at the mother and child health center. Their lives have been put at risk due to the negligence and whimsical attitude of the Health department and the lack of awareness among people.

Reports said that a newborn hailing from Rengalguda Baliguda village under Pandasguda panchayat under Kotpad block died Wednesday. The deceased was the newborn son of Raibari Muduli and Indra Muduli in the village. Raibari gave birth to the baby boy at Borigumma community health centre, December 1. The baby weighed 2.5 kg during birth and both the mother and child were discharged from the hospital the next day, December 2. The baby’s health condition was perfect at the time of discharge but suddenly deteriorated Tuesday night. Family members were arranging vehicles to take the baby to the hospital but he succumbed before a vehicle could arrive.

Later, the parents of the deceased newborn buried the body in their courtyard. “Since the baby arrived home after discharge, no health personnel turned up at our residence to enquire about his health condition or conduct a health check-up,” family members alleged.

However, the back-to-back demise of six newborns within a fortnight has raised question marks on the availability of healthcare facilities in the block. Expressing concern over the development, the Health department constituted a team and launched an investigation.

However, the actual reason behind the frequent deaths of newborns is yet to be ascertained. Earlier, three babies from Nuaguda village, one from Narigaon and another from Borigumma had died in quick succession within a fortnight. The actual reason behind each of the deaths is yet to be ascertained. The Health Department has also not taken any serious measures to stop the deaths. Locals also alleged that the Health personnel posted in the rural areas are yet to take stock of the situation by undertaking visit to their respective areas.