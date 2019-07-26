Angul: In a first in this district after the implementation of POCSO, a court here Friday sentenced a man to death for raping and killing a minor.

Additional district sessions judge and special POCSO judge Suresh Chandra Pradhan found the accused Anama Dehury guilty of raping and killing a minor and pronounced the judgment.

Anama, a resident of Kangula village under Angul police limits, raped and killed a 13-year-old girl of the same village January 20, 2019. The judgment was pronounced after taking statements of 36 witnesses.

“On the basis of statements of witnesses and proof, the death sentence was pronounced,” said special public prosecutor Saroj Kumar Pattanayak.

