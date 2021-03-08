Gunpur: Death threats were issued to 28 persons through posters in Katuru village under Gunpur municipality area in Rayagada district, Sunday.

The posters are written in Telugu. The targeted 28 villagers are known to be the ‘rich persons’ in the village. In the posters, it has been alleged that the targeted villagers have become rich by adopting unfair means and that they are smuggling ganja and misbehaving with village women.

A youth has also been featured in the list for him being involved in illegal activities. The incident has sparked fear and apprehension among the villagers.

When contacted, Gunpur IIC Manoj Kumar Behera said that they have seized the posters and launched a probe into it.

While the posters are plain white papers, the police are yet to find out who put up such posters and if the incident has any Maoist link.

PNN