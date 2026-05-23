Beijing: Eighty-two people were killed in a gas explosion in a coal mine in China, according to an official media report.

The gas explosion occurred at the Liushenyu coal mine at 7:29 pm Friday. Rescue efforts are ongoing.

The death toll rose to 82 following a coal mine accident in Qinyuan County, north China’s Shanxi Province, state-run Xinhua news agency reported, adding that nine others are still trapped underground.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has issued instructions for a comprehensive rescue operation and treatment of the injured.

He has called for proper handling of the aftermath of the accident and sought a thorough investigation into its cause, with accountability pursued in accordance with the law.

Xi has stressed that authorities across the country must learn from the accident, remain vigilant on workplace safety, and intensify efforts to identify and eliminate potential risks to prevent major accidents.

As China enters its flood season, Xi also called for strengthened emergency preparedness and solid flood control and disaster relief measures to safeguard people’s lives and property.

Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has led a team to the site to oversee the rescue efforts.