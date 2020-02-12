Cuttack: Hosts Odisha were 205 for four at stumps at the Barabati Stadium on the opening day of their four day Ranji Trophy tie against Jharkhand here Wednesday. Debashis Samantray (67 batting, 228b, 12×4) and Biplab Samantray (16 batting, 56b, 1×4) were at the crease when play ended.

Jharkhand won the toss and put the opposition in and their move seemed to have paid off when Shantanu Mishra (4) fell early to pacer Ashish Kumar with Odisha score on 29. However, a second wicket partnership of 67 runs between Anurag Sarangi (65, 119b, 9×4) and Debashis stabilised the Odisha innings. Anurag was looking really good but then failed to negotiate an away going delivery from Kumar and the nick was gleefully snapped up by Ishan Kishan behind the stumps.

Govind Poddar (31) once more flattered to deceive. He was looking looking good and had put on 51 runs for the third wicket with Debashis when he fell to a loose shot. Skipper Subhranshu Senapati (15) also fell cheaply and with score at 176 for four, it looked that the balance of the game had swung Jharkahnd’s way.

However, Debashis and Biplab batted solidly to avoid any further loss and took Odisha past the 200-run mark. The hosts however, batted very slowly and it appears that they first want to ensure a first innings lead by putting up a huge score. However, to do that Biplab and Debashis have to continue from where they left of Wednesday.

Basant Mohanty made a comeback to the side after being rested for the game against Maharashtra. The fast bowler replaced Pappu Roy who went wicket-less in the last game against Maharashtra.

Brief scores: Odisha 205 for 4 (Debashis Samantray 67 batting, Anurag Sarangi 65, Ashish Kumar 3/41) versus Jharkhand. Match to continue.

PNN