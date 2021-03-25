Bhubaneswar: Debasish Panda has emerged topper in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results for the March session, Thursday.

A student of ODM Public School, Debasish has secured 99.959166 %.

As many as 13 candidates have scored 100 per cent scores. The JEE (Main) Examination for B.E/B.Tech was conducted from March 16 to March 18, 2021.

While a total of 6,19,638 candidates were registered for Paper 1 (B.E. B. Tech.) in this examination, which was conducted in 792 centres in 334 cities including 12 outside India like Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait. Karel, Kuala Lumpur, and Lagos were the cities that were added for the first time.

It was for the second time that the examination was conducted in 13 languages such as English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

PNN