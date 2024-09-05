Spine surgery often comes with a cloud of myths and misconceptions that can deter patients from seeking beneficial treatments. Dr. Anand Behera, a Consultant Spine & Orthopedic Surgeon at AMRI Bhubaneshwar, emphasises the importance of dispelling these myths to help patients make informed decisions about their health. In India, where traditional beliefs and misinformation can significantly influence healthcare decisions, it is essential to address and dispel the common myths about spine surgery, says Dr. Anand Behera.

One prevalent myth is that spine surgeries are inherently complicated and risky. Dr. Behera clarifies, “While all surgeries carry some risk, spine surgery is generally safe and has a high success rate when performed by experienced surgeons.” He points out that advances in medical technology and the availability of minimally invasive surgical techniques have greatly reduced the risks associated with spine surgery. “Preoperative evaluations and postoperative care further ensure patient safety and successful outcomes,” he adds.

“The fear of paralysis is one of the most common concerns. However, the risk of paralysis from spine surgery is exceedingly low,” says Dr. Behera. “Surgeons use advanced imaging techniques, such as MRI and CT scans, to plan the surgery meticulously and avoid critical spinal cord areas. Additionally, intraoperative monitoring allows surgeons to track nerve function in real-time, minimising the risk of nerve damage.”

Another myth is that recovery from spine surgery is a lengthy process. According to Dr. Behera, this is no longer the case. “With advancements in medical technology, the recovery time after spine surgeries has significantly reduced compared to previous years.” Patients are often able to walk properly within 1-2 days post-surgery. He highlights the benefits of Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (MISS), stating, “MIS techniques result in reduced pain, smaller scars, improved mobility, and shorter hospital stays.” Dr. Behera emphasises that following postoperative care instructions, including physical therapy, can further expedite recovery.

Cost concerns can also be a barrier for many patients. Dr. Behera reassures that “the cost of spine surgery can vary widely depending on the type of procedure and the healthcare facility.” He notes that in India, many hospitals offer spine surgery at a fraction of the cost compared to Western countries, without compromising on quality. “Additionally, various health insurance plans cover spine surgery, making it more accessible to a broader population,” he adds.

By addressing these myths, Dr. Behera aims to provide clarity and alleviate the fears surrounding spine surgery. His insights underscore the importance of informed decision-making and encourage patients to seek the benefits of modern spine surgery with confidence.

For anyone considering spine surgery, Dr. Behera’s advice offers a valuable perspective: “Understanding the facts and dispelling myths can empower patients to make well-informed decisions about their spine health.”

Disclaimer: This is a public awareness initiative by Medtronic. Views are independent views of Dr Anand Behera, intended for general information and educational purposes only, and do not constitute any medical device. Please consult your physician for any questions or concerns you may have regarding your condition. The doctor makes no recommendations or endorsements of any products or services.