Bhubaneswar: The absconding boyfriend of a woman advocate, whose body was found hanging in her room on the outskirts of Capital city a few months ago, Tuesday surrendered before the Sessions Court here. The accused, Bikram Mishra, is a resident of Simulia area in Balasore.

Mishra was sent to jail after his bail plea was rejected by the Sessions court here. Mishra had earlier approached the High Court seeking relief from police action against him. However, the High Court, December 23, asked him to seek bail from the Khurda sessions court after surrendering before it.

Police sources claimed the he would be taken on remand for further interrogation in the case.

Notably, the deceased, Deepali Priyadarshini Jena, of Basudevpur in Bhadrak and Mishra were in a relationship for the past several years.

Mishra was present along with Deepali at the latter’s rented house in Lingipur area under Dhauli police limits when her sister went outside to meet a friend October 19 evening.

Later, Mishra reportedly called her sister around midnight and told her that Deepali had bolted herself in a room and was not responding. Her sister rushed to the spot but by that time Mishra had left the place. His mobile phone was also switched off after the incident. Later, Deepali’s sister called her neighbours who broke the door to find the body hanging.

Dhauli police reached the spot and seized the body. Deepali had dressed like a newly-wed woman with bangles and vermillion before she died. Her relatives alleged she might have had some tiff with her boyfriend.