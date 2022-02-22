Bhubaneswar: The family members of Saumya Ranjan Panigrahi who ended his life recently over a failed relationship Monday staged a sit-in before the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police at Vani Vihar Square here demanding actions against his alleged girlfriend. The family members alleged that police are yet to interrogate the girl over the issue despite the deceased clearly mentioning his girlfriend’s name in his suicide note.

Saumya Ranjan Panigrahi had mentioned the girl’s rejection as the reason behind him taking the extreme step January 30. The deceased Saumya was also heard telling the girl’s mother about committing suicide over rejection in a viral audio which has been doing the rounds on various social media platforms. He repeatedly pleaded with his alleged girlfriend not to break up with him.

Saumya’s mother alleged that police has been shielding the girl at the behest of some influential persons. She has threatened to immolate herself before the residence of Naveen Patnaik if police do not take steps to give the family justice.

Meanwhile, additional DCP met the protesting family members and assured them of appropriate action as per the rules. Notably, the body of businessman and model, Saumya was recovered from his room in Infocity area here January 31 morning.