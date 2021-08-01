Bhubaneswar: Putting all speculations regarding resumption of physical classes for Class I-VIII students to end, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash Sunday said the decision to reopen schools for Class I to VIII will be taken after consultations with all stakeholders.

With physical classes for Class X and XII students having resumed from July 26 and the government easing lockdown restrictions July 31, parents of children studying in Class I to VIII were only speculating about the decision the government will take with respect to them.

The minister while responding to the queries of journalists said the department will take the decision on reopening of schools in line with the guidelines laid out by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

“Class I-VIII children have not gone to schools since the outbreak of the pandemic. They are eager to go to school. Soon we will take a decision on resumption of physical classes after thorough consultations,” the Minister added.

