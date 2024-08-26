Bhubaneswar: Amid growing calls to release the judicial commission report on the killing of VHP leader Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan Monday said the state government will soon take a decision on the matter.

Speaking to reporters on the 16th death anniversary of Saraswati, Harichandan said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is aware of the situation and has already discussed it.

The demand for the release of the report has been voiced by several organisations, including the Odisha unit of VHP, Bajrang Dal and the Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati Smruti Committee, all supported by the RSS, a source said.

Saraswati and four associates were gunned down at Jaleshpeta Ashram in Kandhamal district August 23, 2008, during Janmashtami celebrations, leading to widespread violence that resulted in 40 deaths.

The Odisha government had set up a commission of inquiry, initially led by Justice Sarat Mohapatra and later by Justice AS Naidu, to investigate the Saraswati’s death. Although the Commission submitted its report in 2015, the previous BJD government delayed its release, according to state VHP leader S Satpathy.

Kandhamal MP Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi August 23 demanded a CBI probe into the case, citing concerns that the masterminds behind the killings remain at large.

To commemorate Saraswati’s death anniversary, the RSS organised a marathon in Bhubaneswar, which saw participation from hundreds of people, including students.

