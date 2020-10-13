Digapahandi: Under impact of the deep depression which crossed north Andhra Pradesh coast close to Kakinada Tuesday morning, incessant rains were experienced in Ganjam district.

Rain battered Digapahandi block in Ganjam district.

With Bahuda river being in spate with floodwater, as many as six riparian villages such as Choudhuri Tikarpada, Brajagumma, Dhepapentha, Samasingi Sasan, Dhanyarasi and Patrachudi from Digapahandi block and Nuapada, Puhundi and several other villages under Chikiti block are under threat of getting marooned.

Bahuda river has reportedly gobbled up a portion of the bank near Dalitsahi of Brajagumma village leading to fear and apprehension among the villagers. “If we live with fear of flooding, it is only because of sand mafia. They have dug up the river bed which acted as a barrier earlier,” a villager alleged.

To make matters worse, the water resource department has alerted the people that floodwater from Baghalati dam at Patrapur could be released at any time as the water level has reached close to danger level, leaving the riparian villagers in panic.

Digapahandi tehsildar Adwaita Kumar Swain and Chikiti tehsildar Haraprasad Bhoi said the administration is keeping a close watch on the situation. “If situation arises, the riparian villagers will be shifted to safer places,” Swain said.

The water level at Ghodahada dam in Digapahandi block is also reaching near danger level. While the water holding capacity of the dam is 117.80 metres, the water level reached 115.20 metres by 6am Tuesday. People living downstreams are in a constant state of fear.

Meanwhile, an incident of wall collapse was reported from Baulaghai village under Kaudia panchayat in Sanakhemundi block Tuesday morning. Sindhu Swain is the owner of the house. However, no casualty was reported.

PNN