New Delhi: A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Jawad’, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Friday. The cyclonic storm is likely to reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off the coast of north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by Saturday morning, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed.

Thereafter, it is likely to recurve north-northeastwards, move along the coast of Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh and touch the coast around Puri by December 5 noon, according to the weather department.

The name of the cyclone – ‘Jawad’ – has been proposed by Saudi Arabia.

A low-pressure area had developed over the Andaman Sea November 30. It intensified into a depression December 2 and further into a deep depression Friday morning. It turned into a cyclone Friday noon, the IMD DG said.

Very heavy rainfall is likely to start in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha by Friday evening. The intensity of rainfall is likely to increase Saturday, informed Mohapatra.

A red colour warning has been issued for Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts for Saturday. The red colour warning has also been issued for the Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Bengal on Saturday and Sunday, and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura Sunday and Monday. Sea conditions will remain unsafe for shipping and fishermen in central and north Bay of Bengal from Friday to Sunday, the IMD said.

The IMD has been issuing regular bulletins with the latest forecast to all the states concerned.

“Off-shore and alongshore operations along the coast of north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal should be judiciously regulated on Friday and suspended Saturday and Sunday to ensure safety of life and property, the IMD said.

Also read: Mamita murder case: State Govt files investigation ‘status report’ in Orissa HC

Squally wind, gusting up to 65kmph, is likely to start along and off the coast of north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha from Friday midnight. The wind speed will increase up to 100 kmph from Saturday evening for the subsequent 12 hours, the central MeT office said.

The cyclonic storm will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the sea for a temporary period, with wind gusting to 110 kmph, Mohapatra informed.

Squally wind gusting to 65 kmph is also likely to commence along and off the coast of West Bengal from Friday evening. The wind speed may increase to 80 kmph from Sunday morning for the subsequent 12 hours, the IMD said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday reviewed the preparedness to deal with the situation arising out of the likely formation of Cyclone Jawad that is expected to hit the North Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast and directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated.

Speaking about Cyclone Jawad, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena said in Bhubaneswar, “The landfall may occur in between the evening of 4th December and morning of 5th December and the wind speed is likely to be around 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph. The cyclonic storm will have its maximum impact over Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts.”

Rainfall Warning issued by IMD:

December 3: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha.

December 4: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall & extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over south coastal Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Odisha and adjoining interior districts and also over coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal.

December 5: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Gangetic West Bengal and north Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.

December 6: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura and heavy rainfall at isolated places over west Bengal.

PNN