Bhubaneswar/Rairangpur: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Odisha government’s second anniversary celebrations at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district June 20, according to a statement.

A grand public meeting will be organised in Rairangpur, the hometown of President Murmu, to mark the occasion, said the statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office Tuesday.

Chairing a high-level review meeting for the high-profile event, CM Mohan Charan Majhi directed officials to ensure flawless arrangements, including security measures, public amenities, traffic management and adequate parking facilities.

“Since both the President and the Prime Minister are attending the programme, special attention should be paid to ensure its smooth and successful conduct,” the statement quoted the CM as saying.

The president and the PM are also expected to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several important development projects in the state during the event, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Development Commissioner DK Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Hemant Sharma and Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Shashwat Mishra, among other senior officials.

Mayurbhanj MP Naba Charan Majhi said President Murmu is expected to arrive in Rairangpur on June 19, while PM Modi will join the programme on June 20.

“Preparations for the mega event have already begun. This will be the first time that both the President and the PM will together be present in a programme in Rairangpur, a remote town in Odisha,” the MP said.

PTI