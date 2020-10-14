New Delhi: Commonwealth Games gold medallist and former World No. 1 Deepika Kumari has said that Indian women archers face a daunting task of securing the full quota for next year’s Olympics. Deepika Kumari pointed out that cancellation of tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic has made the job of Indian archers tougher. The Indians have just one tournament left to qualify for Tokyo Games and two spots to earn.

Deepika was talking on Indian paddler Mudit Dani’s online chat show ‘In The Sportlight’. She said India’s female archers had worked hard and were confident of securing the quota ahead of the COVID-19 lockdown.

“We were completely blanked as qualifiers were in a month’s time when the lockdown happened. Our practice was going really well but then suddenly we had no idea what to do,” Deepika said.

“Right now, we only have one quota spot in the women’s category. Only one qualifier is left to secure the two other quota places. Normally we always secure a full quota by this period, but it is different this time around,” the two-time World Champion added.

India failed to secure the team quota at the World Championships in June last year. The women’s archery team will have their last shot to secure the full Olympics quota in Paris.

Deepika is currently India’s only woman archer to have secured a spot at the Tokyo Games. She did so after winning gold at the Asian Continental Qualification Tournament in Bangkok last year.

Deepika also recalled that despite being a two-time Olympian, she has never been part of an Olympics opening ceremony. “In archery our ranking begins on the same day as the opening ceremony. So I feel sad that I have never been to any opening ceremony. I have only watched it on TV,” she said.

Deepika picked up the bow and arrow for the first time in 2007. She has seen her family go through many financial struggles and challenges in life.

The 26-year-old Ranchi woman, who is currently ranked ninth in the world, is part of the national camp which is training at the ASI in Pune.