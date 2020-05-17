Mumbai: She was hungry and he was having curd rice in front of her, but he did not offer her a bite even once. At least, that is Deepika Padukone’s allegation against Aamir Khan!

Saturday, Deepika shared a ‘major throwback’ photo from 2000 when Aamir Khan visited their place. In the photo, the actor can be seen sitting on a sofa along with teenager Deepika and the rest of her family.

“Major throwback to 1st January, 2000. I was 13 and awkward. I still am. He was having lunch. Curd Rice to be precise. I was hungry, like I always am. But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask… #random #anecdote @_aamirkhan,” captioned the actress.

Commenting on Deepika’s post, hubby Ranveer Singh commented: “Major throwback indeed.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s “83”.

IANS