New Delhi: Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced Sunday that they are expecting their second child.

The couple shared a collaborative post on their respective Instagram handles, which featured their first daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test kit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)



Several celebrities went on to congratulate the couple in the comment section, including Kiara Advani and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Singh and Padukone tied the knot in November 2018 in Italy. They welcomed their first child September 8, 2024.

Singh’s latest work is Aditya Dhar’s directorial Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which released in March and has earned over Rs 1500 crore at the global box office.

The film is a sequel to Dhar’s 2025 directorial Dhurandhar, which featured the actor in the role of Hamza Ali Mazari, an undercover Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) operative.

Padukone is set to feature alongside Shah Rukh Khan in King. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and will release in December. It also reunites Padukone with Khan and Anand, with whom she has worked in Pathaan. The film was released in 2023.