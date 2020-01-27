Mumbai: Actor Deepika Padukone and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor are set to feature in the Indian adaptation of Robert De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer 2015 Hollywood film The Intern.

‘AZURE Entertainment’ and ‘Warner Bros India’ are jointly producing the project along with Deepika’s ‘Ka Productions’.

“The Intern is a very relevant film for the present-day Indian workplace milieu and it showcases human relationships beautifully. I am very excited to be working with Deepika and being a part of this heart-warming story. It is great that Warner Bros and AZURE are officially making this film in India,” Kapoor said in a statement.

“The Intern is an intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace; a story that I believe is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment. I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey,” Deepika added in the same statement.

The makers are planning to release the film in 2021. Sunil Kheterpal, who is producing the film for AZURE Entertainment, said the team is excited to adapt the Nancy Meyers-directed movie for the India audiences.

The Intern, distributed worldwide by Warner Brothers, was a box office success, grossing USD 195 million worldwide. Meyers served as the writer, director and producer on the film.

Agencies