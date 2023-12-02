Mumbai: Holidaying in London, Hindi film star Deepika Padukone turned hairstylist for her friend.

Deepika’s friend Sneha took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a picture getting her hair done by the Padmaavat star.

She captioned it: “Getting my hair done by the one and only @deepikapadukone assisted by @divya_narayan4.”

Deepika had earlier shared pictures with her girls on her day out in London. Her husband Ranveer Singh had dropped love emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen on the big screen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan in a special role. She will next be seen in the upcoming film Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

She will also be seen in the sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas. She also has Singham 3 directed by Rohit Shetty.