Actress Deepika Padukone has recently dissociated herself from Luv Ranjan’s next directorial venture which also features Ranbir Singh and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles. Even though the film is still in the scripting stage, her exit will certainly delay the project from going onto the floor in the foreseeable future.

Deepika Padukone dissociated herself from the film as the director has been named in the ‘#Me Too’ campaign. So Deepika did not want to tarnish her image as her fans would not have liked it. Many of her fans, in fact told her to walk away from the film.

Luv Ranjan’s problems have also been compounded as both Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Singh are having a packed schedule. Ajay is shooting for his home production venture ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ while Ranbir is on the floors of the Ayan Mukherjee directed ‘Bramhastra’ slated for release this year itself. Currently the dates of both the lead actors are completely blocked and hence Ranjan is not being able to do much about it. Their busy schedules are further delaying Ranjan’s film, leaving the makers and director in a lurch.

It is not known whether Ajay will give fresh dates to the director keeping in mind the wrath he faced for working with another ‘#Me Too’ accused Alok Nath. Many of his fans then took to social media platforms to criticise Ajay for working with Nath.

It remains to be seen what stands Ajay and Ranbir take on Luv Ranjan.

Agencies