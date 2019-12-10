Mumbai: The much-awaited trailer of Chhaapaak is finally out.

The real-life inspired movie where Deepika Padukone is in lead who is returning to the silver screen after a break of two years.

It is based on the life of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, helmed by Meghna Gulzar. It was in news ever since its inception.

The actress is shedding the grandeur to tell a story of an acid attack victim in Chhaapaak. Deepika will be seen opposite Vikrant Massey for the first time. The first look of the film featuring Deepika was released a few months ago.

Earlier, a few photos from the film’s New Delhi schedule got leaked which went viral.

The trailer opens with a protest for Malti (played by Deepika) before it gave a glimpse of Malti in the hospital soon after the attack. As the trailer unfolds, it gradually zooms in to Malti’s changed face, her struggle to come to terms with her scarred face and her will to fight.

The trailor goes on to introduce Vikrant, who plays an activist and stands by Malti in her fight. Gradually both fall in love.

The trailer draws curtains with a sense of hope that her fight eventually leads to victory.

Deepika’s was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat in January 2018. Chhaapaak is slated for a January 10 release.