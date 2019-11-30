Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone wants to be part of the ongoing Dheeme Dheeme Challenge craze on social media, and has requested actor Kartik Aaryan to teach her the hook step of the song.

Friday, Deepika showed her interest to participate in the challenge and asked Kartik to teach her the signature step from the song Dheeme dheeme.

She took to her Instagram story and tagged Kartik and wrote: “@Kartikaaryan will you please teach me the ‘Dheeme dheeme step? I want to take part in the #dheemedheemechallenge!”

Soon, the actor responded to the request, and assured her that he would teach her the step of from the song from his forthcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh.

He wrote: “Ji zarur, Aap jaldi pick kar leng. Bataiye kab @deepikapadukone (sure, you will be quick in picking the steps. Tell me when do you want me to teach you the steps?)”

Kartik started the challenge online, and has been sharing the posts of people participating in the challenge on his Instagram.

Pati Patni Aur Woh also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, and is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 hit of the same name. The film is slated to release December 6.