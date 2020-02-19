Mumbai: Deepika Padukone’s look as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev from her upcoming film 83 was leaked online. In the picture, Ranveer as Kapil and Deepika are looking at each other; while Ranveer looks relaxed, Deepika wears a big smile on her face.

Her short bob hairdo, much like Romi’s, is the highlight of the picture. Deepika wears a black and cream ensemble while Ranveer is in a Team India blazer.

Kabir Khan’s 83 tells the story of the Indian cricket team’s surprise win at the World Cup in 1983, where India beat the tournament’s favourite West Indies, in an unexpected turn of events. Making that possible was the captainship of Kapil Dev, who motivated his men in blue to aspire for the impossible and put in their best.

Through much of January this year, Ranveer and the makers of the film debuted the first-look posters of all the players of the team. The posters shared include those of actors R Badree, Dhairya Karwa, Adhinath Kothare, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Harrdy Sandhu, Nishant Dahiya, Dinker Sharma, Chirag Patil, Jatin Sarna, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Ranveer Singh. The team members of the 1983 Indian cricket team who have been introduced include Sunil Valson, Ravi Shastri, Dilip Vengsarkar, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Syed Kirmani, Madan Lal, Roger Binny, Kirti Azad, Sandeep Patil, Yashpal Sharma, K Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar apart from Kapil Dev.

Apart from these, the actor also shared the first-look poster of Pankaj Tripathi, who plays PR Man Singh in the film, the manager of the 1983 Indian cricket team.

The first look of Ranveer as Kapil was unveiled back in July last year, on the occasion of Ranveer’s birthday. Ranveer, though looking leaner in the face as compared to Kapil, came really close to looking like him.