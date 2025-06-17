Bhubaneswar: Leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik Tuesday condemned the gang-rape of a college student at Gopalpur sea beach, calling the incident “deeply shocking.”

Patnaik also raised serious concerns over the safety of women in Odisha’s tourist destinations.

“The news of the gang rape at Gopalpur beach, a major tourist destination in Odisha, is deeply shocking and has left everyone shaken. It is strongly condemned,” Patnaik said in a statement. “The safety of women in tourist destinations has been questioned.”

He urged the state government to take swift and concrete action to prevent such crimes. “The government should be vigilant in preventing the increasing atrocities against women every day. The government should take strict steps to ensure the safety and security of women in the state,” he added.

His remarks come amid growing outrage across the state after the gang-rape of a 20-year-old student, who was gang-raped by a group of 10 men at an isolated stretch of Gopalpur beach in Ganjam district. Her male friend was tied up while the accused took turns assaulting her, police said. The incident occurred Saturday evening and came to light after an FIR was lodged Monday. Ten people were arrested by Odisha Police Tuesday in this connection.

Congress MLA Sofia Firdous also condemned the crime, calling it a reflection of the “complete collapse of law and order.”

“What happened to a 20-year-old college student at Gopalpur Beach is beyond horrifying,” she said. “This isn’t just a crime; it’s a chilling reflection of the complete collapse of law and order in our state. The BJP government must be held accountable for the erosion of public safety under its watch.”

Firdous demanded swift punishment for the accused and expressed solidarity with the survivor. “No delay. No mercy. The guilty must face the harshest punishment. To the survivor: you are not alone. We will not let this be forgotten,” she said.

