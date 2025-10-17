Ayodhya: Keeping up with the spiritual grandeur and magnificence during the upcoming Deepotsav festival, the holy city of Ayodhya is set to witness the aarti celebrations, bigger and grander than the previous year.

The city of Lord Ram will be illuminated with millions of lamps while the banks of the sacred Saryu River are also hoping to create history, with participation of more than 2,000 people, including women, Sanskrit students and those from downtrodden families.

Last year, 1,151 people performed a collective aarti of the Saryu River, earning a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. This year, the event is being held on a scale twice that large, marking a new chapter in Ayodhya’s spiritual power and collective devotion.

This aarti is being organised with the cooperation of the district administration and the Municipal Corporation.

The event will take place on October 19th at 5:00 p.m. The ghat where aarti will be done has been divided into 11 zones. Arrangements have been made for 200 participants to stand and perform the aarti in each zone, extending from Nayaghat to Laxman Ghat.

Under the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s guidance, a joint initiative by the administration and social organisations has been working around the clock to create a wonderful confluence of “devotion, culture, and social harmony.”

Mayor Mahant Girishpati Tripathi said that every effort is being made to ensure a grand and organised event. He stated that this event will be in keeping with the traditions of Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, the Deepdan ceremony concluded at 3 p.m. on October 17th. Aarti rehearsals are also being conducted to ensure the alignment of participants, Vedic recitation, and lighting of lamps.

When Ayodhya’s sacred Saryu river shimmers with the glow of 2,100 lamps, the scene will symbolise the confluence of spirituality, unity, and the power of the mother goddess, conveying the message of the city’s divinity to the entire world.