New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will not have any bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of a grand parade in Moscow, a senior official said Tuesday. Currently, Rajnath Singh is on a three-day visit to Moscow to attend the grand military parade Wednesday to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Germany in the Second World War. Chinese State Councilor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe is also expected to attend the parade.

A Chinese media report said Wei and Singh are attending the event in Moscow and they are likely to meet there over the border tension in eastern Ladakh.

“Our Defence Minister would not be meeting the Chinese Defence Minister,” Defence Ministry Spokesperson Bharat Bhushan Babu said when asked about the Chinese media report.

Singh’s visit to Russia comes in the midst of an escalating border standoff between India and China, particularly after the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel by Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, June 15.

Officials said Singh went ahead with the visit, notwithstanding the border row with China, due to India’s decades-old military ties with Russia. Russia has been one of India’s key suppliers of arms and ammunition.

A tri-service 75-member Indian military contingent has already reached Moscow to participate in the parade. The Indian team will participate in the parade alongside armed forces personnel from at least 11 countries including China.

The relations between India and Russia are one of ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ and the ongoing military contracts between the two sides will be maintained and in a number of cases will be taken forward in a shorter time, Singh said on his arrival in Moscow.

Singh said his visit to Moscow is the first foreign visit from India of an official delegation after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a sign of our special friendship. Despite all the difficulties of the pandemic, our bilateral relations are keeping good contacts at the various levels,” Singh said while addressing the media in Moscow. “India-Russia relations are one of Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Our defence relationship is one of its important pillars,” he added.

The minister reviewed bilateral defence relationship with Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov who visited him in his hotel, despite the restrictions of the pandemic.

“My discussions were very positive and productive. I have been assured that ongoing contracts will be maintained and not just maintained, in a number of cases will be taken forward in a shorter time. All our proposals have received positive responses from the Russian side. I am fully satisfied with my discussions,” Singh said, indicating the timely delivery of the S-400 missile defence systems to India.

In October 2018, India had signed a USD 5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, notwithstanding warning from the Trump administration that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions.