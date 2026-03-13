Bhubaneswar: Future Hope Harlequins were crowned champions of the Women’s Championship at the National Rugby 15s Championship 2026 – Division 1 after edging defending champions Odisha Rugby Club in a thrilling final at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar Thursday. In a closely contested encounter, both teams traded the lead in a match that kept the crowd on edge until the closing minutes. Odisha RC struck first through Arati Murmu, before Soni Mandangi added another try to keep the defending champions in control early on. Future Hope Harlequins responded through Sadika Khatoon, while Lachmi Oraon added the conversion to bring the teams closer. Anisha Oraon then crossed the line to swing the momentum in favour of the Harlequins. Odisha RC reclaimed the lead with less than ten minutes remaining, putting them on course to successfully defend their title.

However, the contest produced another twist when Future Hope Harlequins broke through with just over four minutes left on the clock to seal a dramatic victory and claim the championship. Earlier in the day, Calcutta Cricket and Football Club (CC&FC) secured third place after defeating Delhi Hurricanes Women 10-7 in a tightly fought playoff.

The trophy presentation ceremony was conducted in the presence of distinguished guests including Yeddula Vijay, Director – Sports, Department of Sports & Youth Services; Sudhanshu Sekhar Khora, Chief Executive, Regional Plant Resource Centre; Bijaya Kumar Swain, Additional Secretary, Department of Sports & Youth Services; Sonali Subhadarshinee, Officer on Special Duty; Ashish Kumar Rout, Officer on Special Duty; Sashwat Kumar Raut, Officer on Special Duty; and Upendra Mohanty, Vice-President, Odisha Rugby Football Association. Attention will now shift to the men’s finals Friday, where the tournament will conclude with four key matches at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. The day will begin with the seventh-place playoff between Rebels Rugby Club and Sergeant Institute Rugby Club at 8:00 AM, followed by the plate final between Bangalore RC and CC&FC at 9:30 AM. Later in the evening, Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences Rugby Club will take on Future Hope Harlequins in the third-place playoff at 4:00 PM, before the cup final between defending champions Delhi Hurricanes and Bombay Gymkhana Rugby Club at 6:00 PM.

Organised by the Indian Rugby Football Union with the support of the Department of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha and the Odisha Rugby Football Association, the National Rugby 15s Championship continues to serve as the premier platform for club rugby in India while strengthening the pathway for players to progress to the national team.