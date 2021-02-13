Koraput: The Andhra Pradesh government conducted panchayat elections in the disputed Kotia villages in Koraput district Saturday despite repeated warnings from Odisha.

Also read: Expert team visits Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary in Kalahandi to probe four jumbo deaths

The Odisha government had earlier urged Andhra Pradesh not to conduct panchayat elections in the disputed bordering villages of Kotia under Pottangi block in Koraput.

In the wake of the apex court’s notice to Andhra government over the writ petition filed by Odisha over contempt issue, Koraput district Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar had written a letter to his Vizianagaram counterpart in Andhra Pradesh Friday and urged him to desist from conducting polls in Kotia.

According to sources, the panchayat elections are currently underway in the three disputed villages of Kotia panchayat – Talaganjeipadar, Phatuseneri and Phagunaseneri, even as the controversial matter is presently sub-judice in the Supreme Court.

“I am to bring to your attention that in Contempt Petition No. 172/2021 arising out of Original Suit No. 10/1968, the Honourable Supreme Court of India has been pleased to issue notice to the State of Andhra Pradesh and post the case to Friday, 19th February, 2021. In its oral observations, the Court has also observed that should the State of Andhra Pradesh go ahead with its plan as regards the subject mentioned above, necessary consequences will follow,” Koraput district Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar wrote in his official letter.

“I am to therefore request you that considering the sub-judice nature of the matter and the Honourable Supreme Court of India’s oral observations, you may kindly resist from going ahead with any plan to allegedly conduct elections inside Kotia Gram Panchayat of Pottangi block in the district of Koraput, Odisha,” Akhtar’s letter added.

Notably, the neighbouring state has also allegedly conducted polls at Jumadanga panchayat under Dhuliputa block in Malkangiri district, Kuladi panchayat under Patrapur block in Ganjam district and Gangabada panchayat under Raigada block in Gajapati district.

PNN