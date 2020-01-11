Cuttack: A young man here committed suicide by jumping before a moving train after allegedly being cheated in love. The incident took place near Taladanda Canal Matru Bhawan area of Cuttack Friday night.

Government Railway Police (GRP) officials Saturday recovered his body from the tracks.

The GRP identified the deceased as 25 years old Manoj Swain, son of Nimain Charan Swain, a resident of Old Rausapatana.

Police have seized Manoj’s mobile phone and a suicide note where he had explained the situation that compelled him to take to the extreme step.

In a video recorded by Manoj before his death, he could be seen blaming his girlfriend for cheating him. He also cited this as the reason behind his suicide, said a source. The suicide note found from his pocket corroborated the details about the girl and gave away the password of his mobile phone. In the note, Manoj requested for justice, the source added.

Some of his friends said that they had searched for him near the railway track after they were informed about his presence near the tracks Friday evening. However, they were unable to trace him owing to lack of visibility.