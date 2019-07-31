Kendrapara: A dejected lover committed suicide by slicing his neck on the busy street of Darabachha square under Marshaghai police station in broad daylight after the girl he wanted to marry rejected his proposal Tuesday.

Marshaghai police station IIC Kalandi Behera said the girl rejected the marriage proposal as they belonged to different castes.

The IIC said, Rajkishore Das of Kanpur village was in one-sided love with a dalit girl of Manitri village working as a sales woman in a saree shop in Marshaghai.

While the girl was on her way to the shop Tuesday, Rajkishore gave the proposal to marry her.

As the girl was a dalit she refused. An altercation erupted between the two and Rajkishore allegedly assaulted the girl.

The victim girl shouted for help. When people rushed to the spot, being panicked Rajkishore allegedly sliced his neck with a blade.

He was rushed to the district headquarters hospital in a critical condition and later shifted to SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack.

Police registered a case under Section 294, 341, 323, 354, 354(d), 506 of IPC; 3 SC & ST Act and started inquiry after the girl lodged an FIR.

