New Delhi: The Delhi Police Tuesday registered two cases – first against Chief Minister Atishi for violation of the Model Code of Conduct and another against her supporters for obstructing government work and attacking police.

CM Atishi’s convoy of 10 vehicles carrying her 50-60 supporters reached Fateh Singh Marg and when police asked her to return, citing MCC enforcement, she refused to comply.

A case was booked against CM Atishi on the complaint of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

After being booked, Atishi, the AAP candidate for the Kalkaji seat, slammed the Delhi Police and ECI for “acting in a partisan manner”.

In a post on social media platform X, she alleged that her opponent Ramesh Bidhuri’s family was openly violating the MCC but no action was taken against them.

Hitting out at Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, she said: “The Election Commission is also amazing! Ramesh Bidhuri ji’s family members are openly violating the Model Code of Conduct. No action is being taken against them.

“I filed a complaint and called the police and @ECISVEEP, and they filed a case against me! Rajiv Kumar ji: How much will you ruin the electoral process,” CM Atishi’s post read.

On the other hand, the BJP candidate for the Kalkaji seat, Ramesh Bidhuri’s nephew Manish Bidhuri has been booked under the Representation of People Act.

Campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls ended Monday, with 699 candidates vying for 70 constituencies.

The Delhi elections have been viewed as a referendum on the ruling AAP’s governance model in the national Capital for the last ten years.

They will also decide the BJP’s future in Delhi for the next five years and also if the Congress will be able to make a comeback in the national Capital.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls Wednesday and the results will be declared February 8.

IANS