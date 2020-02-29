New Delhi: After a notorious gunman, allegedly known as ‘Shahrukh’, brandishing gun at Delhi Police head constable Deepak Dahia went viral during the communal riots in northeast Delhi, the brave cop came before the media to explain how he controlled the gun toting man who threatened to shoot him.

Dahia said, “In fact, I was deployed in the northeast district on Monday (February 24) on emergency duty. My training is going on at Wazirabad Delhi Police Training Centre. I was recruited in Delhi Police in 2012 as a constable.”

A resident of Sonepat, Haryana, Dahia further said, “My father is posted in Coast Guard. One of my brothers is also in Delhi Police.”

“The day on which the communal violence broke out in northeast Delhi, I was called for emergency duty from my training centre. Suddenly a man in maroon colour T-shirt came charging at me and threatened to shoot me. He could have opened fire at me, but I remained calm and did not show my fear,” the cop said.

He further said, “He could have fired at me but I showed my stick to him and dared him to do so. I also warned him with the stick. I stayed put in front of him and asked him to put down the gun. It worked and the man retreated firing in the air.”

“It was because of the police training that I gathered guts to confront this man,” the cop who stared at death during communal violence added.

Later, through CCTV footage the man who was brandishing gun at Dahia was identified as ‘Shahrukh’. He is yet to be nabbed by the police.

The communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi resulted in destruction of property worth crores of rupees and loss of many lives.

IANS