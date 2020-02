New Delhi: A Delhi court directed Tuesday the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to hand over to P Chidambaram and his son Karti certain documents filed along with the chargesheet in the INX Media corruption case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar issued the direction to the CBI during the hearing in the case. The court was also hearing the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Chidambarams were present in the court.

P Chidambaram was taken into custody August 21 when he was arrested by CBI sleuths. The ED arrested him in the separate money-laundering case October 16.

Six days later, October 22, the apex court had granted him bail in the case lodged by the CBI. December 4, after 105 days of custody, P Chidambaram was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the money laundering case lodged by the ED. Karti is also currently out on bail in both cases.

CBI had registered its case May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, ED had lodged the money laundering case.

