New Delhi: A Delhi court extended Friday the judicial custody of Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar till June 25. Sushil Kumar has been arrested in connection with the alleged brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium in which young wrestler Sagar Dhankar died. Sushil was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Reetika Jain at the end of his nine-day judicial custody. The international wrestler is facing charges of murder, cupable homicide and kidnapping.

Sushil, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted Sagar and two of his friends at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5. The fracas took place over an alleged property dispute.

Dhankar, 23, succumbed to the injuries later.

Police has alleged Sushil the ‘main culprit and mastermind’ of the murder. They have said there is electronic evidence wherein he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar.

Sushil Kumar was nabbed May 23, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar Sehrawat. He has already undergone custodial interrogation of 10 days. He had been on the run for 18 days before he was arrested. A total of 10 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident. Some of them have already implicated Sushil in the case.

One of the friend’s of Sagar has also blamed Sushil for the entire incident. He is now the prime witness for the police. He has said that Sushil was actively involved in the murder of Sagar. It is indeed a fall from grace for Sushil who won bronze in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and silver at the London Games four years later.