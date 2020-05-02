New Delhi: A Delhi Court has granted bail to cricket bookie Sanjeev Chawla, who was recently extradited to India for his alleged involvement in a match-fixing racket.

Additional Sessions Judge Ashutosh Kumar granted him bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with two sureties of like amount.

He has been directed not to leave the country without permission, provide his and his brother’s mobile number to the police and keep their phones operational all time.

The bookie has also been directed by the court to give his voice sample and specimen hand writing after coming out from bail.

The court stated: “…in view of COVID-19 pandemic which is not likely to end before one or two years as per WHO, and in view of the fact that no cricket match was thrown or lost pursant to alleged match fixing, the accused Sanjeev Kumar Chawla is ordered to be released on bail.”

The court, while granting him bail, further observed that he was in custody for the last 76 days and a chargesheet has already been filed in the case.

The judge noted that that three co-accused are already out on bail and trial in the case is likely to take time.A

Chawla is one of the main accused in the match-fixing scandal that also involved late South Africa captain Hansie Cronje.

He had allegedly conspired with the latter to fix matches during South Africa’s tour to India in 2000.

