New Delhi: The AAP and the BJP are leading in four seats each in Delhi, polls for which were held February 8, according to early trends by the Election Commission.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached his party office as the counting got underway.

Counting centres are spread across 21 locations, spanning 70 constituencies.

The counting centres are located across 11 districts, including at CWG Sports Complex in east Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in west Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in north Delhi.

The Assembly elections were held Saturday last. A total of 672 candidates including 593 men and 79 women contested the polls.

PTI