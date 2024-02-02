New Delhi: The CBI Friday opposed two applications filed by Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, seeking bail and custody parole respectively, in alleged excise scam case.

The central probe agency made the submissions before Special Judge M K Nagpal in its reply to the applications filed by the politician and sought their dismissal.

“A common reply has been filed today on behalf of CBI to the application for regular bail as well as the other application seeking custody parole filed by the accused Manish Sisodia… As requested and agreed jointly, the above applications of accused are now being listed for arguments at 2 pm February 5, 2024,” the judge said.

The judge, meanwhile, granted the ED time till February 5 to file their replies in the similar applications filed by Sisodia in related money laundering case.

“Some more time is being requested on behalf of ED for filing replies to the application for regular bail as well as the other application seeking custody parole filed by Manish Sisodia.

“As requested and jointly agreed, the matter is now directed to be listed February 5, 2024 for reply and arguments and it is made clear that no further opportunity for filing replies shall be given,” the judge said.

The Delhi excise policy was scrapped in August 2022 and the CBI was roped in by the lieutenant governor to probe the alleged irregularities and corruption in the policy involving government authorities, bureaucrats, and liquor traders, among others.

Based on the CBI FIR, the ED filed a case to probe the alleged laundering of the money generated through the scam.

PTI