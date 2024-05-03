New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has made a fresh arrest in the Delhi excise policy-linked money-laundering case and taken a man identified as Vinod Chauhan into custody, official sources said Friday.

Chauhan is accused of transferring cash funds, sourced through alleged kickbacks given by the ‘South Group’, for AAP’s election campaign for the Goa Assembly polls.

This is the 18th arrest in the case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his party colleague and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha, and a number of liquor businessmen and others have been arrested by the federal agency.

The excise case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities in the policy’s formulation and implementation.

Subsequently, the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

PTI