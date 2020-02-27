New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Thursday compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those killed in the communal riots in Delhi, as he listed out several peace and rehabilitation measures for the city where 38 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the clashes.

Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal also said an immediate relief of Rs 25,000 would be given to those whose houses have been burnt, while the government would also provide free books and uniforms to students who have lost them to the riot.

The violence mainly hit the northeast Delhi and localities such as Jafrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar are among the areas majorly affected.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government will bear the cost of treatment of those injured in the violence and have been admitted to private hospitals. The families who lost any minor member would get Rs 5,00,000 lakh as ex gratia, while those seriously injured will get Rs 2,00,000 lakh, he informed.

Those who have suffered minor injuries will get Rs 20,000, and the orphaned children will get Rs 3,00,000, he announced, adding special camps will be set up for people to get essential documents they lost in the arson.

Kejriwal said round-the-clock helpline numbers for riot-affected people will be set up and four night magistrates deployed to coordinate relief and rehabilitation activities.

“The Delhi Financial Corporation will also provide subsidised loans to small businessmen who have lost their livelihood in the violence. If children have lost books, Directorate of Education will provide books and notebooks free of cost to children of both government schools as well as private schools,” Kejriwal stated.

When asked about the alleged involvement of his party councillor Tahir Hussain in the riots, the AAP chief said no rioter irrespective of their party should be spared. “If those involved in the riots are found to be from the AAP, give them double the punishment,” asserted Kejriwal.

Kejriwal also said that an app will be developed by the divisional commissioner, through which citizens can lodge details of loss of property, loss of vehicles, damage to business, details of injury and death.

The revenue department will undertake intensive confidence building measures and make a quick survey of the quantum of losses suffered by individuals, families, business establishments, shops and institutions among others, he said.

Agencies