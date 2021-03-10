New Delhi: The Delhi government Tuesday presented a Rs 69,000 crore Budget for 2021-22, with surplus of around 6 per cent against the previous annual estimated budget of Rs 65,000 crore, in the Assembly, and said it was themed on “patriotism”.

Presenting the annual budget, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio, highlighted several proposed schemes to mark the celebration of 75th anniversary of the country’s Independence.

Sisodia said the government will run a 75-week long patriotic programme across the national capital using multiple ways. The minister also said the Delhi government will hoist over 500 flags across the city.

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 45 crore to install the national flags, and Rs 10 crore each to hold events commemorating Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Sisodia said: “Delhi government plans to install the Tricolour, like the one in Connaught Place, across the city so that at least one flag is visible every one to two kilometres to instill the spirit of patriotism in every mind, in the run up to the 75th anniversary of the country’s Independence.”

For its estimated total of Rs 69,000 crore budget for 2021-22, the Delhi government has set a target to receive highest share of revenue from tax of worth Rs 43,000 crore which is the 62 per cent of the total estimated revenue for the 2021-22.

Of the total Rs 43,000 from tax revenue collections, the government has planned to collect Rs 6,000 crore (14 per cent) from state excise taxes, Rs 30,000 crore (70 per cent) from GST and VAT, Rs 5,000 crore (11 per cent) through stamps and registration fees, Rs 2,000 crore (5 per cent) by taxes on motor vehicles.

To achieve its total estimated target of Rs 69,000 crore, the government has planed to collect Rs 5,645 crore from the opening balance, it has estimated to collect Rs 657 crore through the Centre’s assistance and other grants for Delhi government. It has planned to collect Rs 1,000 crore from capital receipts, Rs 9,285 through small savings loans, Rs 6,000 crore from GST compensation, etc.

From its total estimated budget of Rs 69,000 crore, the Delhi government has proposed Rs 17,201 crore (25 per cent) for capital expenditure while Rs 51,799 crore (75 per cent) for revenue expenditure.

Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia while presenting the annual budget said the government will spend Rs 37,800 on development schemes and projects, which is 55 per cent of the total targeted revenue. The government has proposed to spend Rs 31,200 crore, which is 45 per cent of the total target, on establishment and administration.

In its budget proposal, the government has allocated Rs 16,377 crore (24 per cent) to education, Rs 9,934 crore (14 per cent) for health, Rs 9,394 crore (13 per cent) for public transport, it has allocated Rs 3,274 crore (5 per cent) for water and sanitation, for housing and urban development Rs 5,328 (8 per cent), power department was given Rs 3,227 crore (5 per cent), Rs 1,459 crore (2 per cent) were allocated for agriculture and rural development, for social welfare schemes the government has allocated Rs 4,750 crore (7 per cent) etc.